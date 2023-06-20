December 23, 1983 – June 11, 2023

Matthew 11: 28 Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.

Blake V. Strong, 39 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Fremont. Blake was born on Dec. 23, 1983, to Todd and Lynita Strong in O’Neill, Nebraska.

The family moved to Fremont in 1991 and Blake attended Trinity Lutheran Church and School through the 8th grade. He received his GED from Fremont Senior High School. He was baptized at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Blake worked his entire life for the family business and his commitment to the company never wavered. He was a skilled worker in any type of exterior home improvements. He was a self-taught guitar player and enjoyed playing guitar on any occasion. His love of music was obvious. Blake was a natural at drawing and pencil sketching. He also enjoyed reading and philosophy and excelled at anything he put his mind to. Blake will be remembered as a kind and sweet spirited man who loved animals and was respectful to everyone he knew.

The jewel of his life was his daughter, Fiona. Blake always put what was best for her first, no matter the difficulty or consequences for himself. He loved her with every ounce of himself.

He is survived by his immediate family: daughter, Fiona Strong; father, Todd Strong; mother, Lynita Armfield; brother, Anthony Strong; sister, Dayna Strong; and other extended family.

A Celebration of Life service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Chaplain Scott Jensen will officiate. Internment will take place at a later date. Flower arrangements by Greens Florists of Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490