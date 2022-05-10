Bobbi Jo Collins

February 5, 1960 – May 5, 2022

Bobbi, age 62, of Fremont passed away on May 5, 2022.

She was born Feb. 5, 1960, in Fremont to James and Ruby Eads.

Bobbi grew up in Fremont and graduated from Fremont Senior High in 1978. She was employed at 3M in Valley for 28 years.

She married Stan Collins Jr. on March 17, 1995.

Bobbi is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James Eads and Ronald Michel; sister, Shirley Michel.

She is survived by her husband Stan; sisters, Patricia Barley of Las Vegas, Nevada; Melody Eads of Columbus; Vineta Knudsen of Mead; Judy Michel of Blair; and Donna Schwenck of Omaha.

Private graveside services and burial were held at Ridge Cemetery.

Dugan Funeral Chapel, 402-721-2880