Bobbie S. Bell

Dan and Bobbie were married Feb. 25, 2006, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk and to this union a daughter, Berklie, was born. Bobbie grew up on her parents’ dairy farm and learned a strong work ethic early on. She enjoyed being outside helping her dad with fetching his tools and finding out how things work. She was in 4-H with her horse and fed the baby calves in the mornings with her sister before going to grade school. She taught herself how to make delicious pies at the age of 11.

She was talented in many ways and enjoyed her hobbies of knitting or crocheting beautiful creations, fishing, decorating, and painting her home, gardening, and cooking. She and Dan loved to prepare delicious meals for family and friends and they even did a lot of canning from their garden. They both played co-ed softball with friends as Bobbie learned to love the sport when she played it every summer from kindergarten through high school.

She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, served on the Board of Kings Kids Daycare, For the Girls, and the American Heart Association. In 2017 she was awarded the Laura Gross Award from Faith Regional Health Services for doing her job with the utmost kindness and caring. In addition to being devoted to her family, Bobbie enjoyed many wonderful friendships. Her friends were always important to her. She enjoyed taking vacations with her family and friends.