Bobby Dale Agee

April 23, 1943 – November 11, 2022

Bobby Dale Agee, 79, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Blair, Nebraska. He was born April 23, 1943, in Maben, West Virginia, to Roy and Thelma (Farley) Agee.

Bobby grew up in West Virginia and moved to Blair with his parents. In 1971, he came to Fremont. He worked through ENCOR in Fremont mostly as a dishwasher for several restaurants including Sambo's, Happy Chef, Aurora's Kitchen and the Holiday Lodge. He was known to be a good worker and had a friendly personality. He rode his bike to work regularly. Bobby moved back to Blair in 2019.

He is survived by his brothers, Roger Agee of Omaha and Herbert Agee of Council Bluffs, Iowa; sisters, Charlotte Agee of Corning, Iowa, and Dwanna Maddy of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Edward and James Roland Agee; sisters, Rosalie, Virginia, Helen and Shirley.

The memorial service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Fremont. Rev. Shari Schwedhelm will officiate. Memorial visitation will be from 9:30-10 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials are suggested to Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Blair.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.