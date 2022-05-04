March 31, 1936 – April 29, 2022

Bonnie Gayle Schilke, age 86, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, at Providence Place in Fremont surrounded by her family. She was born March 31, 1936, in Watertown, South Dakota.

Bonnie lived in Watertown until 1942 when her family moved to Boise, Idaho. She graduated from Boise High School and was active in ROTC and choir. She married Neil W. Schilke on Aug. 24, 1958, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Boise. She graduated from Midland Lutheran College in Fremont where she was a member of Phi Omega Sorority, was Sigma Phi Sweetheart and toured Europe with the Midland Choir. She taught first grade at Linden Elementary in Fremont. Bonnie was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont, was in the Salem Choir, was Jr. Choir Director and was a Stephen Minister. She was a member of the Fremont Golf Club, PEO Chapter GH, Fremont Tennis Association and was a team tennis National Champion. She and Neil established Schilke Fields in 2013.

Bonnie is survived by daughter, Lisa (Brad) Novak; grandson, Nicholas Neil Novak; sister, Peg (Ben) Campbell of Boise, Idaho; brothers-in-law, Dale (Brenda) Schilke of Oklahoma, City, Oklahoma, and David (Joyce) Schilke of Elkhorn, Nebraska; sisters-in-law, Marge Johnson and Roberta Schilke of Fremont; Lisa’s God mother, Aljean Ostrand of Stillwater, Minnesota; her dog, Tizzy; many nieces and nephews; so many close friends that became her family and the amazing loving staff at Providence Place in Fremont.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Lou (Rund) Yates; husband, Neil.

The memorial service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. Live-stream at (https://www.facebook.com/salemfremont). Memorial visitation will be on Tuesday, May 10, from 5-7 p.m., also at Salem Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church and Schilke-Novak Kids Sports Trust.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.