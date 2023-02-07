October 22, 1945—February 5, 2023
Bonnie K. Forney, age 77, of Fremont died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Methodist Fremont Health.
Survivors: daughter, Jessica (Todd) Hochstein of Fremont; son, Ben (Courtney) Forney of Omaha; three grandchildren; brother, Ted Fiesterman of Lewellen; sister, Barb Frazey of Bullhead City, Arizona.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents.
Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Fremont Presbyterian Church. Burial in the Ash Hollow Cemetery near Lewellen, Nebraska. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with an Order of the Eastern Star Service at 7:30 p.m., all at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Memorials may be directed to the family.
