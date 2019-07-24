{{featured_button_text}}
Bonnie L. Brouillette

Bonnie L. BrouilletteJanuary 11, 1950—July 21, 2019

Bonnie L. Brouillette, 69 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died July 21, 2019, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 26, at Tin Lizzy’s Tavern in Fremont. Memorial visitation on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials may be directed to FurEver Home in Fremont.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490

