Bonnie L. BrouilletteJanuary 11, 1950—July 21, 2019
Bonnie L. Brouillette, 69 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died July 21, 2019, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 26, at Tin Lizzy’s Tavern in Fremont. Memorial visitation on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials may be directed to FurEver Home in Fremont.
