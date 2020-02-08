March 20, 1933 – January 28, 2020
Bonnie L. Rathke, age 86, of Fremont died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens.
Bonnie Lee (Allen) Rathke, 86, was born March 20, 1933, on a farm northwest of Fremont to Myron and Grace (Bader) Allen. Growing up she was a member of Bethel Methodist Church. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1950. She held jobs at Northwestern Bell Telephone Co., Hormel office, and the Mead Ordnance plant. In 1952 she married John Kupfer and they had three sons, Jeff, Gregg and Doug (Pud).
Bonnie was a lifetime member of Salem Lutheran Church where she was active in circle, Sunday school and choir. Bonnie operated Toddle Inn pre-school in her home for eight years. She then worked at Fremont Public Schools in food service for 32 years while also providing home health care before retiring in 2008. In 1987 Bonnie married Ron Rathke. Throughout her life, Bonnie loved music, cooking and being around youth of all ages.
She is survived by sons, Jeff Kupfer (Lori) of La Vista, Gregg Kupfer (Cheryl) of Omaha five grandchildren, Ryan Kupfer (Chris), Michael Kupfer (Hannah), Taylor Thielen (Andrew), Ian Kupfer (Casey), Seth Kupfer two great-grandsons, Nolan and Thomas stepchildren, Shelley (Mark) Hetzler of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Neal (Laura) Rathke of Colorado Springs, Ronna (Bob) Sanny of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Sharon (Brian) Whisler of Fremont stepgrandchildren, Joel, Garrett, Breanna, Ryan, Rick, Abby, Alan, Jennifer, Heidi, Jill many stepgreat-grandchildren and her two special childhood friends for over 70 years, Gretchen Johannesen and Janice Moss.
You have free articles remaining.
Bonnie was preceded in death by husband, Ron Rathke son, Douglas Kupfer stepdaughter, Marla Rathke two sisters and four brothers.
The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Salem Lutheran Church. The Rev. Shari Schwedhelm will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials to Salem Lutheran Church, Salvation Army, and Lutheran Family Services.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.