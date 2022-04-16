March 8, 1936 – April 13, 2022

Bonnie L. Zrust, 86, of Nickerson, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Heritage at Shalimar Gardens.

Bonnie was born March 8, 1936, in Lyons, Nebraska, to Clarence and Grace (Swanson) Barker. She graduated from Fremont High School. Bonnie married Donald “Bojack” Zrust on Jan. 8, 1955, in Hooper, Nebraska. They moved to Nickerson in 1965.

Bonnie was employed at Pendleton Woolen Mills as a seamstress. She also worked at the bar and restaurant in Nickerson for 10 years.

Bonnie was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Arlington. She was a member of the Nickerson Fire Department Auxiliary. She enjoyed time spent gardening, fishing, doing embroidery, and spoiling her cats. She especially treasured her time with her grandchildren.

Bonnie is survived by her son, Ron (Patty) Zrust of Nickerson; brother, Steve (Tonya) Stuchlik of Texas; sister, Vickie Kearney of Texas; five grandchildren, Stephanie (Andy) Adams, Weston Zrust and fiancé Val Weatherby, Blake (Brittney) Zrust, Brandi (Jeff) Mangum, and Trina Vance; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald “Bojack” Zrust; daughter, Connie Peters; sister, Rosemary Claire; and brother, Jerry Barker.

The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, north of Arlington. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Arlington.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.