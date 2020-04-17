× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 17, 1954 – April 15, 2020

Bonnie M. Wrich, 65, of Fremont died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Bonnie was born Oct. 17, 1954, in Fremont at the time her parents, Vernon and Gudrun (Wichmann) Hultgren, were living on a farm between Uehling and Hooper. The family moved to Fremont in 1957. Bonnie received her education in Fremont, graduating from Fremont High in 1973.

During her working years, she worked for Hinky Dinky grocery store in Fremont for 27 years, then briefly for HyVee, and for IAM Marketing.

On Aug. 25, 1990, Bonnie was married to Wilbur Wrich. They made their home in Fremont. Wilbur died in January of 2017.

Survivors: son, Christopher Wrich of Fremont; sisters-in-law, Edna Blum of Aurora, Catherine Wrich of Fremont; two nephews, Richard and Glenn Hultgren; special friend, Sue Anderson Heiman.

Bonnie is preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur; her parents; and brother, Richard Hultgren.

Bonnie was a member of First Lutheran Church.

Visitation (controlled) at the Ludvigsen Mortuary will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday (April 20). A private graveside service will be Tuesday morning in Memorial Cemetery.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.

