You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bradley J. Lueck
View Comments

Bradley J. Lueck

{{featured_button_text}}
Bradley J. Lueck

July 8, 1983 – March 22, 2020

Preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Ernest L. Lueck and Carroll Himbury; maternal grandfather, Robert Church.

Survived by parents, Timothy and Christie Lueck of Fremont; brother, Nicholas Lueck (Jordan Krien) of Loveland, Colorado; sister, Patricia Lueck (Manuel Torres) of Norfolk, Virginia; grandmother, Marguerite Church of Fremont; and children, Kenadie and Degan of Colorado.

He was a 2001 graduate of Fremont High School and worked as an IT technician in Colorado.

Private service for family only will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in his name to the Fremont Health Foundation.

To send flowers to the family of Bradley Lueck, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News