Bradley J. Lueck

July 8, 1983 – March 22, 2020
Preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Ernest L. Lueck and Carroll Himbury; maternal grandfather, Robert Church.
Survived by parents, Timothy and Christie Lueck of Fremont; brother, Nicholas Lueck (Jordan Krien) of Loveland, Colorado; sister, Patricia Lueck (Manuel Torres) of Norfolk, Virginia; grandmother, Marguerite Church of Fremont; and children, Kenadie and Degan of Colorado.
He was a 2001 graduate of Fremont High School and worked as an IT technician in Colorado.
Private service for family only will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in his name to the Fremont Health Foundation.
