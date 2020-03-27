Bradley J. Lueck

July 8, 1983 – March 22, 2020

Preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Ernest L. Lueck and Carroll Himbury; maternal grandfather, Robert Church.

Survived by parents, Timothy and Christie Lueck of Fremont; brother, Nicholas Lueck (Jordan Krien) of Loveland, Colorado; sister, Patricia Lueck (Manuel Torres) of Norfolk, Virginia; grandmother, Marguerite Church of Fremont; and children, Kenadie and Degan of Colorado.

He was a 2001 graduate of Fremont High School and worked as an IT technician in Colorado.

Private service for family only will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in his name to the Fremont Health Foundation.

