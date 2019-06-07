Bradley J Menard

Bradley J. ‘Brad’ MenardNovember 26, 1958—June 4, 2019
Bradley J. ‘Brad’ Menard, age 60 of Fremont, died Tuesday June 4, 2019 at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha.
Brad was born November 26, 1958 in Omaha to Edward and Patricia ‘Andrews’ Menard. He was raised in North Omaha and graduated from Roncalli High School. After high school Brad worked for several sanitation companies and managed the Bronco’s off of 30th and Sorensen. He worked as an Ethanol operator for ADM in Columbus, Alten in Mead and also for the Walmart in Columbus and Fremont. He just began a new job for the City of Omaha. Brad was an avid Hunter. He married Joan Jedlicka Kinney in Fremont on April 12, 2001.
Survivors include his wife Joan of Fremont; mother Patricia Menard of Omaha; daughters Samantha and Jordan Menard both of Kearney; son Chandler Menard of Grafton; step-children Sarah Kinney of Fremont, Christopher Kinney of Omaha, and Katrina (John) Watton of Papillion; grandchildren Isabella, Alexander and Elijah; sister Cheryl (Larry) Burke of Blair; brothers Ed (Angie) Menard of Bennington, Bryan (Lynda) Menard of Arlington, and Tim (Diane) Menard of Elkhorn; Sisters-in-law Kathleen (Ryan) Kohler of Roca, Colleen Jedlicka of Colorado, and Barbara Hemenway of Silver Creek.
Brad was preceded in death by his father, brother Mike, sister-in-law Rebecca and a still born.
The funeral will be 10:30am Monday June 10 at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Rev. Stephanie Tollefson will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday with family from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Memorials can be directed to the family.