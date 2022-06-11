Bradley Updike

January 10, 1958—May 29, 2022
Aurora, Colo. — Much loved electrician, Brad D. Updike passed away in Aurora, Colorado, on May 29, 2022.
Brad was born in Boulder, Colorado, and grew up in Nebraska. He attended Fremont Public School, graduating from Fremont High School in 1976. While living in Fremont, Brad was a member of the Boy Scouts and worked at Buena Vista and Lum’s Restaurant. Brad moved to Denver in 1976 and was employed by Losaw Electric in 1978. He worked his way up to Vice President and was well respected in the electrical trade and building industry.
Brad was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Bonnie Updike; and his sister, Patricia Updike.
He was loved and will be missed by his wife, Teresa (Terri) Baker; his sister, Lavonne Furstenau; his niece, Jennifer Furstenau; mother-in-law, Maura Baker; and in-laws, Jim Furstenau, Dave Baker, Phil Baker, Kathleen Baker Shand, Marlena Baker and their extended families.
We bid farewell to a loving, kind, generous, funny man. Brad, you will be missed.