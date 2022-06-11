Bradley Updike

Brad was born in Boulder, Colorado, and grew up in Nebraska. He attended Fremont Public School, graduating from Fremont High School in 1976. While living in Fremont, Brad was a member of the Boy Scouts and worked at Buena Vista and Lum’s Restaurant. Brad moved to Denver in 1976 and was employed by Losaw Electric in 1978. He worked his way up to Vice President and was well respected in the electrical trade and building industry.