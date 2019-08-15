February 4, 1975 – August 9, 2019
Brandy Lynn Hoff, age 44, of Fremont passed away after battling cancer on Aug. 9, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. She was born Feb. 4, 1975, to Kirk Muller and Toni (Dixon) Oakman.
After her parents’ divorce, Brandy moved with her mother and brother, Jeremy, to Ashtabula, Ohio, where she attended school. In 1992, she moved to Scribner, Nebraska, and graduated from Scribner-Snyder Schools in 1993. After high school, Brandy worked various jobs, and most recently was employed at Valmont Industries in Valley.
Brandy loved her children, she enjoyed watching them grow and achieve their goals. She had a passion for country music, arts and crafts, and her dogs, Zola, Zeke, and Smallz.
Survivors include: Charissa Hoff, daughter; Cooper Freeman, son; Ross Pekarek, significant other; Toni (Robert) Oakman, mother; Jeremy (Tina) Hoff, brother; and Brooke (Donald) Walker, sister. She is preceded in death by her father, Kirk Muller; stepfather, Mark Hoff; and brother, Bobby Oakman.
There will be a potluck dinner and Celebration of Life for Brandy at Mel’s Bar in Scribner on Saturday, Aug. 24, starting at 3 p.m. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
