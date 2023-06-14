March 15, 1940 – June 12, 2023

Brenda K. Werner, 83, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023, in Omaha. She was born March 15, 1940, to Roy E. and Elizabeth (Schwindt) Margritz in Monterey, California.

She moved to Atkinson, Nebraska, at the age of 5 and in 1953 she moved to Meadow Grove, Nebraska. She also lived in Wessington Springs, South Dakota, and Norfolk, Nebraska. She was a bookkeeper for several private accountants and worked for IPG Advertising Company as well. She has lived in Fremont since 1999.

Brenda was a member of First United Methodist Church in Fremont and several ladies’ groups at church and was a former member at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. She taught Sunday school and was a Bible school teacher throughout the years. She published the Nebraska Quarter Horse Magazine for over 20 years.

Preceded in death by parents; nephew, Marcus; and a niece, Karen.

Survived by daughters, Shellee Werner, Fremont, and Sandee (David) Noah, Lee’s Summit, Missouri; sisters, Bonna Baber, Elkhorn, Nebraska, and Susan (Duane) Blair, Murdock, Nebraska; and one grandson, Darrin Kraft.

The funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church in Fremont. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Moser’s in Fremont. Visitation will continue on Friday 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials to First United Methodist Church in Fremont or the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.