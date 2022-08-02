June 23, 1981—July 29, 2022
Brent A. Zakovec, age 41, of Morse Bluff died Friday, July 29, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Among survivors is his wife Brook.
The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at St. Charles Catholic Church in North Bend. Visitation will be Thursday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at St. Charles Catholic Church in North Bend. A public Wake Service will be held at 7 p.m., also at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Morse Bluff Volunteer Fire Department or to the family.
