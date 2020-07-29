Brett A. Brown, 53, of Snyder died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center – Bergan Mercy in Omaha. The Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 31, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Snyder with Rev. Keith Rezac as celebrant. Visitation with family present will be Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Snyder. Seating at the funeral and vigil service will be socially distanced by household. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Arrangements by Stokely Funeral Home.