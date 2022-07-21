November 12, 1950 – July 19, 2022

Brian D. Freeman, age 71, of Ames died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Brian was born Nov. 12, 1950, in Fremont. He was raised by his parents J.R. and Dona (Eskilsen) Freeman. He graduated from Fremont High School in 1969. After his schooling he worked for the Fremont Department of Utilities trimming trees, Schuyler Pack (now Cargill), Hormel for several years and then he purchased his own truck and became an independent owner/operator.

Brian married MelRae Buchholtz on Nov. 29, 1975.

Survivors: wife, MelRae of Ames; son, Justin (Paige) Freeman of Fremont and their son Liam; daughter, Kari (John) Reeg of Genoa and their family Dylan and Delaney; daughter, Melissa (Stuart) Schnell of Fremont and their family Kirsten and Dakota; sister, Julie (Curt) Helgenberger of Nebraska.

Brian was preceded by his parents, J.R. and Dona; and in-laws, Melvin and Thelma Buchholtz.

There are no services at this time. Memorials are suggested to the Methodist Fremont Health Hospice.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

