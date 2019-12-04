March 1, 1961—November 28, 2019
Brian Lee Anderson, 58, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, peacefully at his home.
Retired Fremont Public School Director of Band and Orchestra and current Commander of the 43rd Army Band.
Brian is survived by his wife Krista; daughter, Nicole; son, Christopher; his parents, Ronald and Sheila Anderson; brothers, Bruce (Shelly) Anderson and Brett (Joanie) Anderson; four nieces, two nephews and two great-nephews; stepson, Trevor Kjeldgaard; stepdaughter, Marlee Kjeldgaard; and his beloved dog, Shatzi.
Memorials may be directed to the Dr. Brian L. Anderson Memorial Scholarship (c/o Fremont Area Community Foundation indicate “Dr. A. Scholarship” in Special Notes section), the Omaha Symphony or the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel (1249 E. 23rd St.) in Fremont with the family receiving friends from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. at the Fremont High School Auditorium (1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, enter south doors). Interment with Military Honors will be at a later date.
