January 10, 2022—February 22, 2022

Brian Lee Gunderson, 59, of Hot Springs, SD, formerly of Freeman, SD, passed away on February 22, 2022.

Brian was born on January 10, 1963 in Yankton, SD to Ray and Amelia (Pedde) Gunderson. He graduated from Freeman High School and University of South Dakota Springfield with a Degree in Automotive Technology.

Brian worked as a mechanic and a truck driver until he retired in 2018. He enjoyed camping, traveling, working on cars, carpentry, and spending time with his dog Max.

Brian is survived by his children Andrew Gunderson, Matthew Gunderson, and Ryan Gunderson; his mother Amelia Gunderson; his sisters Deb (Jim) Haar, Valerie (Herb) Goldberg, and Gail (Brad) Letcher; and his dog Max. He is preceded in death by his father, Ray Gunderson, and his sister, Brenda Kaufman.

Services to be held at a later date.

