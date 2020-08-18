Brock W. Lehman

Brock was employed by Valmont Industries for his entire career, where he formed numerous lifelong friendships and traded unique nicknames. He started in the Irrigation Division and ended his career as Regional Sales Manager of Tubular Products. Brock was a member of the First United Methodist Church where he endured his sons’ performances in church activities and various choirs. He enjoyed spending as much time as possible outside feeding the birds and squirrels while smoking a cigar on the back deck. Brock was an avid golfer and a member of Fremont Golf Club. He loved shooting sports and was a member of the Elkhorn Valley Rifle Club, shot at the Valley Trap League on Tuesday nights, and at Harry A. Koch Trap and Skeet Range. In order to protect those rights and pursuits, Brock was a committed member of the NRA. Brock also loved sports, both as an athlete and spectator, and cherished the opportunities to follow and support his sons’ athletic careers and later, watching and following his grandchildren’s hunting, fishing, and sporting activities. Like many of us, he may have been a little too attached to the success of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.