November 18, 1934 – March 15, 2020
Brooke Bowen Anson, 85, of New Glarus, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. His departure was prolonged, not on his terms, and thus considered by him to be a great nuisance. He was loved and will be missed by more people than he realized.
He grew up in Fremont, graduated from Fremont High School in 1952, and enlisted in the Navy from 1953-1955.
