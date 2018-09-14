1932-2018
Brother Leonard Reeson, CSC, 86, formerly of West Point, died Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in West Point. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Rev. Steve Emanuel as celebrant. Lunch will follow at the GACC Cafeteria. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in Austin, Texas. Visitation will be Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m., all at Stokely Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Holy Cross Brothers Brazilian Mission or to GACC Endowments. Stokely Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Born in West Point to John and Mary (Buerman) Reeson he became a member of the Congregation of Holy Cross after graduating from Guardian Angels High School in 1950. The great majority of his 66 years of ministry as a religious Brother were served in the District of Brazil as a teacher in Holy Cross schools and child care programs. Brother Leonard lived simply and was at home in any situation, relating easily and naturally to everyone. He was an avid fan of all manner of sports and was a walker of legendary capacity. His faithful commitment, warm regard and generous service will be greatly missed. Brother Leonard maintained close contact with his beloved family, and they regularly supported his ministry.
He is survived by his sisters, Loretta Schmaderer Muhs of West Point and Arlene Reeson of Cedar Bluffs. He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Arthur (Mary) Reeson, Anna (Fred) Kappius, and Leona Rubino; and brothers-in-law, Lee Schmaderer and Harold Muhs.