Bruce A. Negley

1956 - 2021

Bruce A. Negley, age 65, of Fremont passed peacefully, Thursday, July 29, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren.

Bruce was born in June of 1956, in Butler, Pennsylvania, to Fred and Audrey Negley. Bruce and Leslie were wed at King of Kings Lutheran Church and were married for 42+ years. To this union were born two children, Jennifer and Justin.

Bruce was an avid fisherman. His closest friends nicknamed him “No Fish Negley.” Bruce loved wrestling and served as a Fremont Wrestling Club coach for many years. Bruce was a dedicated grandpa to six grandchildren, Emery, Ainsley, Llewyn, Ellis, Alexis, and Elaina.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Private family services are being held.