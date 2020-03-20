Died March 16, 2020

Bryce Christensen, 32, of La Mesa, California, formerly of Arlington, died unexpectedly on March 16, 2020. He graduated from Fremont High School in 2006 and received the Honor Key, which is awarded to the top student in the class. He graduated from the United States Military Academy—West Point in 2010. While there, he was on the Combat Weapons Team and also trained as a Combat Engineer in the Sapper Leader course at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri. He received a Master’s Degree in Strategic Intelligence in 2011 and became an Army Ranger in 2012.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Bryce served two tours in Afghanistan as a 1st Lieutenant, where he earned an Army Bronze Star Medal for meritorious achievement. At the time of his death, he worked as a Special Agent for Homeland Security Investigations. In addition he served on the Special Response Team and the San Diego Narcotics Enforcement Team.

Bryce is survived by his wife, Mandi Christensen; parents, Dale and Jeannine Christensen; sister, Andrea (Scott) Wagner; nieces, Madelyn and Maya Wagner; nephews, Chase and Charlie Wagner, all of Fremont; as well father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dean and Kathy Torrenga; and brother-in-law, Joey Torrenga, all of Virginia; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Josh and Marguerite Torrenga; and nephew, Luke Torrenga, all of Florida.