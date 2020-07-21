× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Died March 16, 2020

Services have been scheduled for Bryce Christensen, who died March 16, 2020. A committal service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road, Omaha, Nebraska. Those wishing to attend should arrive at the main parking lot at 10:45 in order for their vehicles to be queued for the processional to the Memorial Pavilion. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required at the cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at noon at the DC Centre, 11830 Stonegate Dr., Omaha.

Bryce Andrew Christensen, 32, of La Mesa, California, formerly of Arlington, died unexpectedly on March 16, 2020. He graduated from Fremont High School in 2006 and received the Honor Key, which is awarded to the top student in the class. He graduated from the United States Military Academy — West Point in 2010. While there, he was on the Combat Weapons Team and also trained as a Combat Engineer in the Sapper Leader course at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri. He received a Master’s Degree in Strategic Intelligence in 2011, became an Army Ranger in 2012, and also earned the Air Assault Badge.