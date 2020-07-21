Died March 16, 2020
Services have been scheduled for Bryce Christensen, who died March 16, 2020. A committal service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road, Omaha, Nebraska. Those wishing to attend should arrive at the main parking lot at 10:45 in order for their vehicles to be queued for the processional to the Memorial Pavilion. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required at the cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at noon at the DC Centre, 11830 Stonegate Dr., Omaha.
Bryce Andrew Christensen, 32, of La Mesa, California, formerly of Arlington, died unexpectedly on March 16, 2020. He graduated from Fremont High School in 2006 and received the Honor Key, which is awarded to the top student in the class. He graduated from the United States Military Academy — West Point in 2010. While there, he was on the Combat Weapons Team and also trained as a Combat Engineer in the Sapper Leader course at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri. He received a Master’s Degree in Strategic Intelligence in 2011, became an Army Ranger in 2012, and also earned the Air Assault Badge.
Bryce served two tours in Afghanistan as a 1st Lieutenant, where he earned an Army Bronze Star Medal for meritorious achievement. At the time of his death, he worked as a Special Agent for Homeland Security Investigations. In addition he served on the Special Response Team and the San Diego Narcotics Enforcement Team.
Bryce is survived by his wife, Mandi Christensen; parents, Dale and Jeannine Christensen; sister, Andrea (Scott) Wagner; nieces, Madelyn and Maya Wagner; nephews, Chase and Charlie Wagner, all of Fremont; as well father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dean and Kathy Torrenga; and brother-in-law, Joey Torrenga, all of Virginia; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Josh and Marguerite Torrenga; and nephew, Luke Torrenga, all of Florida.
Bryce will be remembered for his love of family and friends, his devotion to his country, his quick wit, and his compassion for all creatures great and small.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to K9s for Warriors (www.K9sforwarriors.org).
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.