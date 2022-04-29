July 20, 1981 – April 25, 2022

Brycen Leonard Brinkman of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, passed away on April 25, 2022, in the early morning hours at the age of 40 due to a massive cardiac event. He was born to Darrel and Kristi Brinkman on July 20, 1981, in Fremont, Nebraska. He spent his first eight years in Fremont. He then moved with the family to Modesto, California, for a little more than a year. Brycen spent his high school and adult life in Bartlesville, beginning in the fall of 1989. He lived with his parents just west of Bartlesville.

Brycen’s hobbies included Nebraska and University of Oklahoma Football. He enjoyed bowling, watching NASCAR and his beloved Chicago Cubs. But mostly, he loved spending time with his family, friends, and dogs.

Brycen worked at Lookin’ Sharp Laundry and Dry Cleaners as a customer service representative and delivery driver.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Wilma Brinkman, Leonard Brinkman, Chester “Bud” Sherman, Dorothy Sherman, and Leona “Lee” Stork. He was also preceded in death by five beloved aunts, Marlys Brinkman-Davis, Nancy Bonow Harris, Penny Ray Ellis, Pam Sperstead, and Karolyn Sherman.

Brycen is survived by his parents, Darrel and Kristi Brinkman of Bartlesville; his brother, Koby Brinkman and wife Tami of Bartlesville; his niece, Taylor White of Weatherford, Texas; and his niece, Tessa White of Bartlesville. He is also survived by many special aunts and uncles: John Brinkman, Keith and Phyllis Grubb, Donald and Wendy Mahlendorf, Mike and Laura Kellner, Terry and Tami Sperstead, Ron and Jayne Brinkman, Sam Sperstead, Rick and Jacqie Freund, Lori Petersen, Keith and Heidi Everly, Ray and Becky Iwan, Rodney Sherman, and Gary and Annie Sherman. He is also survived by more than 40 cousins and their spouses and children.

Visitation will be held Friday evening, April 29, from 5-8 p.m. Services will be held Saturday, April 30, at 2 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bartlesville.

Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at stumpff.org.