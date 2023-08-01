August 3, 1954 – July 29, 2023

Bud E. Foust, 68 years old, was born on August 3, 1954, in Schuyler, NE to Henry N. and Irene M. (Heitz). He died on July 29, 2023, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce; his daughter, Brenda (Chris) Gale of Neligh; sons, Joe (April) of Oakland and Brad (Shannon) of Arlington; and his 10 grandchildren, Collin, Bria and Carissa Gale; Alex, Chance, Marcus and William Foust; Isaac, Kaden and Karson Bud Foust; siblings, Mary Hernandez of Lincoln, Anne (Robert) Vaught of Duncan, John (Karla) Foust and Marvin Foust, both of Fremont; sister-in-law, Carol (Tom) Karlin of Beatrice; brother-in-law, Bob (Donna) Denison of Fremont, Dan (Terri) Denison of Arkansas; and several nephews and nieces.

There will be no viewing, however, the family will receive friends and family at Ludvigsen’s Hooper Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper at 10:30 am on Thursday, Aug. 3, which would have been his 69th birthday. The Rev. Casey Lieneman will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Arlo Strive at Arlington High School, Logan View Public Schools Shop Program or Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper.

