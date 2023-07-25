July 18, 1934—July 20, 2023

Burton L. “Burt” Taylor, 89 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the Wisner Care Center in Wisner, Nebraska.

Burt was born on July 18, 1934, in Denver, Colorado. His mother was Anna C. (Anderson) Taylor. He served in the United States Navy from Octo. 30, 1953 to Oct. 23, 1955, during the Korean War. On March 18, 1962, Burt married Nancy Tremayne at the South Presbyterian Church in Denver, Colorado. Robby “Rob” Taylor entered their lives on April 30, 1970. Burt and his family lived in Denver and Bailey, Colorado, for over 50 years. He was an excellent woodworker. In 1984, Burt and his family started building a log cabin home in Bailey. Burt spent much of his time successfully searching for arrowheads in the Cripple Creek area. In 2013, Burt and Nancy moved to Fremont.

He was preceded by his mother; son, Rob Taylor; brother, Donald W. Taylor; and niece, Leslie Godshalk.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter-in-law, Keri Taylor; three grandchildren: Allison, Nathan and Sarah; one great-grandson, Ryker Taylor; brother-in-law, Larry (Barb) Tremayne; niece, Ashley (Jason) Gibbons; nephews: Ryan (Nanette) Tremayne, Mark (Yulia) Taylor; and several great-nieces and -nephews.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Friday, July 28, 2023, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Chaplain Scott Jensen will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Moser’s. Burial will take place at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to American Disabled Veterans or the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at: mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.