April 2, 1957 – December 17, 2019
Byron J. Gaskill, 62 years, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at his home. Byron was born April 2, 1957, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to Archie and Mildred (Schmid) Gaskill. He lived in Morse Bluff and North Bend, Nebraska. He graduated from North Bend Central High School in 1975. He married Mary Tawney on Aug. 26, 1978, and the two were married for 19 years. Byron moved to Columbus where he resided for the past 20 years. He was employed by Total Comfort Heating and Air in Columbus until retiring earlier in 2019. Byron was a member of the band, Side Step.
He is survived by daughters, Angela (Alex) Wolf of Ashland, Nebraska, Sarah (Clint) Meyers of Omaha, Nebraska, and Andrea Gaskill of Elkhorn, Nebraska; brothers, Duane Gaskill of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Brett (Becky) Gaskill of Walnut, Iowa; sisters, Valerie (George) Owens of Winterset, Iowa, and Deanna (John) Swanson of Valparaiso, Nebraska; five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Gaskill.
The memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Moser Memorial Chapel, North Bend, Nebraska. The Rev. Michael Hill will officiate. Memorial visitation on Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and continues on Saturday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N. Main, North Bend, NE 68649 402-652-8159