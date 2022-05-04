November 6, 2001 – April 29, 2022
Callie Witt, 20, of Rogers, Nebraska, transitioned from her earthly home on April 29, 2022. She was born Nov. 6, 2001, to father, Timothy Witt, and mother, Jennifer Witt.
Callie loved horses, she was born with them running through her veins. She also found joy in wresting and dance. She will be remembered as a sassy, teaser and sometimes even tormenter to the ones that knew her and loved her. Callie worked harder than anyone you would ever know, constantly raising the bar to be getter, be stronger and at the top of craft. She always knew the risk of her passion and she left us living out her dreams.
Callie is survived by her parents, brother, sister, aunt, uncle, Nana, Papaw and Trey Miller.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in remembrance of her to Bluegrass Community and Technical College; Jockey’s Club Thoroughbred Safety Net Foundation or Bluegrass Farms Chaplaincy.
For arrangements for Callie please visit www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont NE 68025, 402-721-4490
“No hour of life is wasted that is spent in the saddle.” – Winston Churchill