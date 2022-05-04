Callie Witt

Callie loved horses, she was born with them running through her veins. She also found joy in wresting and dance. She will be remembered as a sassy, teaser and sometimes even tormenter to the ones that knew her and loved her. Callie worked harder than anyone you would ever know, constantly raising the bar to be getter, be stronger and at the top of craft. She always knew the risk of her passion and she left us living out her dreams.