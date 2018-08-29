Sept. 4, 1925 – Aug. 16, 2018
Calvin “Cal” T. Friesz of Green Valley, Arizona, formerly of Fremont, passed away on Aug. 16, 2018. Cal was born in Dalton, Missouri, on Sept. 4, 1925, to Theodore R. and Minnie (Berger) Friesz.
He married Ruby C. McCleave on Oct. 6, 1946. She preceded him in death on Dec. 19, 2006.
Cal was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in both World War II and Korea. He was attached to the Marine Corps in both wars as a hospital corpsman.
He is survived by son, Michael (Patty) Friesz; grandchildren, Mike (Melissa) Friesz and John (Mandi) Friesz; and great-grandchildren, Kendra, Jacob, Jude and Nina.
Burial will be held at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell where he will be reunited with the love of his life, Ruby.