December 4, 1929—March 10, 2023

Calvin D. “Bill” Yount, 93 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023 at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Bill was born on Dec. 4, 1929, to James and Sarah (Berry) Yount in Lamar, Missouri. He married Elna “Colleen” Boyer on Sept. 27, 1947 in Lamar, Missouri. Bill worked 18 and a half years for Hormel Foods. He also worked as a mechanic for many years and 33 years as a used antique car dealer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 10 siblings; son-in-law, Jerry Eckert; and great grandchildren, Allyssa and Courtney.

He is survived by his wife, Colleen; daughters, Georgia Eckert, Kathy (Harold) Cassidy, and Joyce (Allen) Henrichson; sister, Bonnie Rae; 10 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 23 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will take place at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude’s and the Parkinson’s Association.

Online condolences may be left at: mosermemorialchapels.com.

