Candice "Candy" L. Cochran

The funeral will be Tuesday, July 6, at the United Church of Christ in Scribner. Burial will follow in the Scribner Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Scribner Volunteer Fire Department or Rescue. Visitation will be Monday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel.