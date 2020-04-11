Caralee D. Johnson
August 12, 1935—April 9, 2020

Caralee D. Johnson, age 84 of Fremont died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Methodist Fremont Health.

Caralee was born August 12, 1935 at home in Fremont to Carl and Jeannette (Meier) Bang. Caralee graduated from Fremont High School in 1953. Caralee married Dean Johnson on October 11, 1953 at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Over the years Dean and Caralee lived in Nebraska, California, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, Illinois and Ohio before retiring and moving back to Fremont to be near family in May 1991. Caralee volunteered at what is now Methodist Fremont Health and loved playing bridge and golf.

Caralee was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dean, brothers Raymond and Eugene.

Caralee is survived by son Brent (Michelle) Johnson of Longmont, CO., daughter Brenda (Terry) Nelson of Fremont, grandsons Jeremy (special friend Maggie) and Kyle, brother Ron (Carol) Bang of Fremont, sister Nola Beck of Fremont and sister-in-law Dolores Bang of Fremont.

A private graveside service will be held at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont with a public celebration to be held at a later date.

