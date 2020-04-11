Caralee D. Johnson

Caralee was born August 12, 1935 at home in Fremont to Carl and Jeannette (Meier) Bang. Caralee graduated from Fremont High School in 1953. Caralee married Dean Johnson on October 11, 1953 at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Over the years Dean and Caralee lived in Nebraska, California, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, Illinois and Ohio before retiring and moving back to Fremont to be near family in May 1991. Caralee volunteered at what is now Methodist Fremont Health and loved playing bridge and golf.