August 16, 1981 – May 17, 2022

Carl O. Nolte Jr., 40 years, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Valley, Nebraska.

Carl was born Aug. 16, 1981, in West Point, Nebraska. He attended Archbishop Bergan High School before graduating from Wakefield High School. He went on to college for HVAC. Carl enjoyed being an artist, woodworking projects, small engine repair, and recently started giving tattoos.

Carl is survived by his son, Keegan Carlson of Fremont; daughters, Joslyn Nolte and Maddylin Ferrari, both of Fremont; mother, Lori Reeson and significant other Mark Thoreson of Fremont; sisters, Megan Hewitt of Norfolk, Melissa Hewitt of Fremont and Justina (Dick) Runyon of Shenandoah, Iowa; two grandchildren, Keegan Jr., and Kaisley; and loving nephews, nieces and cousins.

The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Moser Memorial Chapel with Chaplain Scott Jensen officiating.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.