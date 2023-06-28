August 24, 1929 – June 18, 2023

Carl Seieroe, of Waterloo, Nebraska, was born on Aug. 24, 1929, and passed away peacefully on June 18, 2023, at the age of 93.

He is survived by his daughter, Linda Mack; son, Larry (Roxanne); granddaughters, Amanda (Thomas) Jaekels, Andrea (Bobby) Brown; great-grandchildren, Amara and Marcus Brown; sister, Etta Mae; many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends. He is preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Alice, his parents and five brothers.

Carl and Alice loved life in the country and gardening with a passion. After Carl’s retirement from Valmont, he and Alice enjoyed traveling, visiting relatives, and discovering new ones through ancestry research. Carl has always relished meeting and talking with people. In later life he was a regular at local restaurants and a local music venue to kick up his heels!

Visitation will be Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 10 a.m., with services following at 11 a.m., at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Valley, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Christian Outreach Program of Elkhorn (COPE).

Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn, NE, 402-289-2222