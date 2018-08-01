Carla R. Jenkins

Oct. 28, 1953 – July 30, 2018
Graduated from College of Saint Mary summa cum laude. Preceded in death by father, David Jenkins; nephew, David Hall; sister-in-law, Mary Jenkins; brother-in-law, Delmar Driver. Survived by mother, Dorothy Jenkins; siblings, John Jenkins, Cathy Driver, Elaine Duncan (George), Jerry Jenkins, Ellen Cross (Jess), and Daniel Jenkins (Edilia); many nieces nephews; special friend, Steve Fuccio.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 2, at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the West Center Chapel, followed by a vigil service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial is Friday, Aug. 3, at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth Ave. in Omaha. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Melanoma Research Foundation or Josie Harper Hospice House.
Arrangements by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900, www.heafeyheafey.com