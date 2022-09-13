March 6, 1930 – September 10, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial for Carmen Dufek, age 92, of Verdigre, Nebraska, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt will be Celebrant and Rev. Jeremy Hans and Rev. David Mhagama will Concelebrate, with burial in Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre.

Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church, with a 7 p.m. Wake Service.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre is in charge of arrangements.

Carmen passed away in the arms of her daughter on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Nye Legacy Health and Rehabilitation in Fremont, Nebraska.

Carmen Cecelia (Jensen) Dufek was born on March 6, 1930, in Leshara, Nebraska, to Arthur and Carmine (Kemnitz) Jensen. At the age of 1, when her parents divorced, Carmen was welcomed into the loving Christian home of her grandparents, Albert and Cecelia Kemnitz, in Verdel. Her two older sisters and her brother went to live with their mother. Carmen’s grandparents adopted her, and her name became Carmen Cecelia Kemnitz. Her grandfather nicknamed her “Bunny” and the name stayed with her into her adult life.

Carmen grew up in Verdel and graduated from Niobrara High School in 1947. She enjoyed going to her reunions and especially enjoyed her 70th class reunion. Carmen went to Wayne Teacher’s College to receive her teaching certificate and taught rural school for three years and during that time, she met a handsome farmer, Ed Dufek.

They were married on June 5, 1951, and celebrated over 67 years of marriage prior to Ed’s passing in 2018. Carmen and Ed were blessed with four children: Duane, Dwight, Mary Ann, and Neal.

The family lived on a farm east of Verdigre where they raised cattle, hogs, and grain. In the early 1960s, Ed and Carmen built a state-of-the-art, electric, automatic poultry laying house raising 10,000 chickens a year. Carmen took care of this as well as having a large garden from which she enjoyed canning and froze so much.

Carmen loved cooking and baking, her delicious, deviled eggs and macaroni salad were always requested and enjoyed by family and friends.

Carmen and Ed enjoyed going to their grandson’s ball games, playing cards, dancing at several venues, and going on their nightly drives to the state park to “count the deer.” She also enjoyed crocheting, playing the piano, reading, watching baseball and basketball, and taking care of her pet cats and dogs, who went for daily walks with her on the farm.

Carmen had a greeting card ministry and enjoyed sending countless cards to people over the years to bring cheer to them, comfort, congratulate, or just because she was thinking of them, signing them “God bless you and keep you in his care.”

She had a great sense of humor and made life fun for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who affectionately called her Grandma CC. They always looked forward to adventures she would take them on at the farm.

After 52 years of farming, Ed and Carmen moved into Verdigre. She helped out at Alpine Village for several years. Carmen loved going to Senior Citizens, driving her friends there, her two other card clubs, as well as camping with her daughter and son-in-law.

In 1983, Carmen received the Knights of Aksarben Good Neighbor Award cited by her neighbors and friends for her acts of kindness and charitable deeds. Carmen had a zest for life, was prayerful, and found a blessing in every day no matter what the day brought. She was a true inspiration to her family and friends.

Carmen moved to Fremont and lived with her daughter and son-in-law prior to her living at Nye Legacy in Fremont where she continued to share her sense of humor, enjoyed all the fun activities, and after the activities were over, she would play cards everyday with her friends. Carmen enjoyed going outdoors every day, weather permitting.

Carmen is survived by her sons and spouses, Dwight (Nancy) Dufek of Lawrenceville, Georgia and Neal (Anne) Dufek of Creighton; daughter, Mary Ann (Mark) Snelson of Fremont; daughter-in-law, Rita Dufek of Plattsmouth; grandchildren, Amie Dufek of Charleston, South Carolina, Tom Dufek of Omaha, Ashlee (Chris) Kittel of Simpsonville, South Carolina, and Dan (Megan) Dufek of Creighton; step-grandchild, Janelle (Burton) Bosan of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Blair Cecelia Dufek (named after Carmen) and Elliot Char Dufek of Creighton, Luna June Kittel and Bode Finn Kittel of Simpsonville, South Carolina; step-great-grandchildren, Artavia and Burton Jr. Bosan of Omaha; sisters-in-law, Helen Hanefeldt of Creighton and Doris Dufek of Norfolk; and nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed; son, Duane; sisters, Wanda Johnson and Otheel Ferguson; and brother, Duane “Toby” Jensen.

Condolences may be left at brockhausfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be directed in care of Carmen’s family at 1449 Barber St., Fremont, NE 68025.