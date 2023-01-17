Carol Ann Bottomley, age 79, of Dodge, formerly of Scribner and Rapid City, South Dakota, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Parkview Home in Dodge, Nebraska.

Carol is survived by son James Bottomley of Rapid City, South Dakota; and daughters: Carol Sue (Patrick) Dunklau, of Scribner, Nebraska; and Jennifer (Shane) Kreager of Valley, Nebraska; her grandchildren: Jessi, Kassi, Aaron, Alan, David, Olivia; and six great-grandchildren.

No services will be held at this time.

Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

