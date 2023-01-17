 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carol Ann Bottomley

  • 0
Carol Ann Bottomley

Carol Ann Bottomley

 Courtesy photo

Carol Ann Bottomley, age 79, of Dodge, formerly of Scribner and Rapid City, South Dakota, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Parkview Home in Dodge, Nebraska.

Carol is survived by son James Bottomley of Rapid City, South Dakota; and daughters: Carol Sue (Patrick) Dunklau, of Scribner, Nebraska; and Jennifer (Shane) Kreager of Valley, Nebraska; her grandchildren: Jessi, Kassi, Aaron, Alan, David, Olivia; and six great-grandchildren.

No services will be held at this time.

Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook at hooper-scribner.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News