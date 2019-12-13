Carol Bernice Johnson
September 19, 1924 – December 9, 2019
Carol Bernice Johnson, 95, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Nye Square in Fremont. Carol was born Sept. 19, 1924, in Fairbury, Nebraska, to Conrad and Eleanor (Moser) Chancellor.
She grew up in Fairbury, Nebraska, and graduated from Fairbury High School in 1942. Carol moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, and started working at JC Penney. She was united in marriage to Elwyn Johnson on Aug. 23, 1959, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Lincoln. After marriage they moved to Mead, Nebraska, before moving to the family farm in 1965. Elwyn preceded Carol in death on June 18, 2007, and she then moved to Fremont.
Carol was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont and was involved in the Ladies Aid, Eunice Circle, and Friendship in Christ Bible Study. She taught Sunday School for several years and was the church organist in Fairbury. Carol was a member of the River City Theatre Organ Society. Her favorite hobby was quilting.
Carol is survived by her four sons, Greg (Stacia) Johnson, Jeff (Ellen) Johnson, Kent (Jo-Ann) Johnson and Curt (Terri Kyes) Johnson, all of Fremont; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Helen Chancellor of Lincoln, Joyce Carden of Omaha, and Joan Blankenship of Battle Creek, Michigan.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elwyn; brother, Robert Chancellor; and stepfather, John Allan.
The funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont and will continue 1 hour prior to the service at church. Burial at 2 p.m. Monday at Morningside Cemetery in Mead, Nebraska.
Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Organ Fund or Katie the Comfort Dog Ministry.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490