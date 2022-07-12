Carol E. Wiseman

December 4, 1968 – July 6, 2022

Carol E. Wiseman, age 53, of Fremont died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Carol was born Dec. 4, 1968, in Wray, Colorado, to James and Elaine (Beringer) Wiseman. She graduated from high school in Minden, Nebraska. She then attended and graduated from Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas. Carol worked for several years for First Data in Omaha, the Girl Scouts, also in Omaha, then for INSPRO Insurance in Fremont.

Carol was a member of Sinai Lutheran Church in Fremont and Fremont Eagles Auxiliary.

Survivors: brother, Jon (Jen) Wiseman of Fremont; nephews, Garrett and Cody; special friend, Joe Kinning of Norfolk.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, James and Elaine Wiseman.

The memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 15, at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Francis, Kansas. A lunch will follow the service. Memorials are suggested to FurEver Home. (www.fetchingfureverhomes.org)

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of local arrangements.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.