June 12, 1943—March 3, 2023

Carol J. Kounovsky Hoban, 79, of Heartwell, Nebraska, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney with the Rev. Paul Colling officiating. Interment will be held later that day at 2 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery near Heartwell with the Rev. Evan Winter officiating. Memorials in Carol’s honor are kindly suggested to Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Carol was born on June 12, 1943, in Fremont to Laverne Radloff and Frank Kounovsky. She was raised in the Fremont area and graduated from Fremont High School. She later furthered her education with accounting courses. In 2000, Carol was united in marriage to David J. Hoban in Grand Island. The couple made their home in rural Heartwell. Carol was employed for many years at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, working in patient accounts. She was loved by nearly everyone she interacted with and loved her job. She prided herself on going above and beyond while serving others.

Carol was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney where she served on the charity and hospitality committees. She enjoyed gardening, golf, Husker sports (especially volleyball and football), puzzles, camping, and most importantly, spending time with her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, David Hoban of Heartwell; son, Scott Fererro of Omaha; daughters, Tina (Dan) Sanders of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Kim (Robert) Barwick of Huntsville, Alabama; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren (with one on the way); sisters, Judy Ross, Stacia (Greg) Johnson, Faye (Cloyd) Farley, and Patricia (Larry) Raver; sisters-in-law, Pat Hoban, and Nancy Hoban; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, John, Jim, Mary, Annie, and Shirley.

Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.