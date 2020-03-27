Carol Pauline Bruning

May 5, 1935 – March 26, 2020

Carol Pauline Bruning, 84, of Hooper, Nebraska, formerly of Geneva, Nebraska, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Hooper.

Carol was born May 5, 1935, in Geneva to William and Pauline (Noel) Schweitzer.

Survivors: sons, Brent Bruning of Shickley, Nebraska, and Tom Pokaluk of Hastings, Nebraska; daughter, Julie and Larry Kriete of Herman.

A family graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Bruning Public Cemetery in Bruning, Nebraska. The Rev. Shawn Nolt will officiate. Memorials in care of Salem Mennonite Church or Evangelical Free Church.

