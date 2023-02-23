September 7, 1935 – February 13, 2023

Carolyn J. Nielsen, 87 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. She was born on Sept. 7, 1935, in Leigh, Nebraska, to J. Henry and Bessie (Novotny) Miller.

Carolyn was raised in Leigh until she moved to Fremont in 1946. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1953. Carolyn married Lee Nielsen on Jan. 14, 1955, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. She was employed by J.C. Penney and Don Peterson & Associates.

She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont and the Women of Faith group.

Carolyn is survived by her grandchildren, Jessie (Vinnie) Krikac and children Calum and Katelyn of Lincoln, Nebraska, Chris (Mary Jane) Nielsen of Omaha, Nebraska, Tara (Brad) League and children Cameron, Grace and Cody of Waterloo, Nebraska, Spencer Nielsen and son Grayson of Fremont; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lee; sons, Timothy Nielsen and Randy Nielsen; sisters, Marlene Keyes, MaryAnn Cate, and Jeanette Mather.

The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 27, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will continue 1 hour prior to the service at church.

Burial will take place at Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.