May 23, 1935—June 29, 2023

Carolyn Jane Walla, 88, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away on June 29, 2023. Carolyn was born on May 23, 1935, in Bloomington Illinois, to Russell and Beulah “Bea” Elliott. After moving to the Iowa towns of Ottumwa, Cedar Rapids and Burlington, Carolyn and her family settled in Fremont in 1949. She attended Fremont Senior High School and was involved in choir, earning the lead role in the spring musical. After graduating in 1953, she enrolled at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. There, Carolyn earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics. She was initiated into Pi Beta Phi Sorority where she was Rush (Recruitment) chairman, forging many lifelong friendships. As a cheerleader on the Yell Squad, Carolyn loved her Cornhuskers, cementing her passion for Husker football. Later in life, she would be her children and grandchildren’s #1 fan, cheering them on; being their champion wherever their interests took them.

On Aug. 10, 1957, she married the love of her life, William “Bill” Walla. After his graduation from dental school, they made their home in Fremont. While her kids were young, she spent countless hours supporting their endeavors with a special focus on their education. She served on the St. Patrick’s School Board in the 1970s and was a dedicated supporter of Special Olympics and many of the ENCORE and DUET programs. Later in life, she enjoyed her sisterhood within the Fremont P.E.O. Chapter, but it was in St. Patrick’s parish where she lived out her passion. Carolyn provided leadership on the Evangelization Committee and felt humbled and blessed to serve as an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist (EME), bringing Jesus to many. She volunteered in many other ways within her parish. Her Catholic faith and service to others provided a model for her family.

Carolyn was known for celebrating all holidays and birthdays with much pomp and circumstance; her friends and family were the beneficiaries of amazing spreads of dips, chips and snacks, summer brunch at the lake, holiday “egg bake,” her famous Husker Chili on game days, and her Thanksgiving gravy and cranberry sauce. She loved snow skiing — especially with her girlfriends, lazy Sundays at the lake, travel, big band and jazz music, dancing with Bill, and being a Gram.

Her collection of angels was vast, and now, she is one of God’s most special angels. Her family will be forever grateful for the sense of place she created for us all. She was the definition of kindness, thoughtfulness, love and faithfulness.

Carolyn is survived by her son, Michael Walla (Melissa), Phoenix, Ariz.; daughters, Mary Beth Rice (Richard), Lincoln; Amy Sue Walla, Fremont; grandchildren, Megan Biafora (Christian), Burbank, Calif.; Mary Claire Green (Justin), Lincoln; Brian Walla (Kaylin), Scottsdale, Ariz.; Richie Rice (Paola), Midland, Texas; Jack Rice, Omaha; and Sam Rice, Lincoln; sister, Marcia Erickson, Boise Idaho; and nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents; and sister, Emily Joyce.

A Rosary will be said on Tuesday, the 4th of July, at 5 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church or DUET, A Developmental Disability Service Provider.

