Carolyn L. Christiansen, 90, formerly of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Aug. 18, 2022. Preceded in death by parents; husband, Phillip “Jack”; son, Joel; daughter, Kimberly, and her husband Bob Jesperson; sisters, Elaine Turner and Ramona Adams; great-grandsons, Rodrigo De La Cruz and Angel Bueno; and son-in-law, Wesley Wilson. Survived by children, Coleen Wilson, Brad Christiansen, and Carla, and husband Doug Shepherd; 6 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.