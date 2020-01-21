March 15, 1931—January 9, 2020
Carrol Richard Dahl passed away in Fresno, California, on Jan. 9, 2020, at the age of 88.
He was born to Harry and Margaretha (Low) Dahl (both Scribner natives) in Burlington, Colorado, on March 15, 1931. He was the youngest of six children. The family moved to Bennington, Nebraska, when Carrol was four, then to Fremont in 1944. Carrol graduated from Fremont High School, then from Midland Lutheran College (now Midland University) in Fremont, Nebraska. He served in the Marine Corps Reserves, then was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Korea.
Carrol married his wife Dorothy on Aug. 3, 1963. They met at Boston College where they both received their Master’s Degrees. He taught high school math for 35 years, 30 of them at Bullard High School in Fresno.
You have free articles remaining.
Carrol is survived by his wife Dorothy Dahl; daughter, Susan Dahl; daughter, Patricia Russell, and husband Troy; grandson. Andre Russell, all of Fresno. He is also survived by brothers-in-law, James Adrian of Bisbee, Arizona, and David Dorn; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by three sisters, Lois Ludvigsen, Harriet Arandus, Marjorie Steinert Misfeldt, and two brothers, Clarence Dahl and Henry Dahl.
A memorial service will be held at the Saint Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, CA 93710 on Friday, Jan. 24, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow.
Remembrances may be made to C.C.M.R.S. (Central California Mennonite Residential Services), 3825 E. Hampton Way, Fresno, CA 93726.