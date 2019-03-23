August 9, 1971 – March 21, 2019
Cassidy R. Hoffschneider, 47 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at her home. Cassidy was born Aug. 9, 1971, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Rene and Virginia (Pearson) Molthan.
She lived in Kearney, Grand Island, Geneva and Davenport, all in Nebraska, before moving to Fremont. She attended Doane College at Crete, Nebraska, and received her BA in Business and English. Cassidy married Charles “Chuck” Hoffschneider on April 16, 1994, at Christ Lutheran Church in Davenport. She worked as a para educator at Howard Grade School in Fremont. She was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Fremont.
She is survived by her husband, Chuck of Fremont; daughters, Hannah (Carl) Coonfield of Springdale, Arkansas, and Morgan Hoffschneider (special friend, Chris Bell) of Fremont; son, Evan Hoffschneider of Fremont; mother and stepfather, Virginia and Wayne Biltoft of Custer, South Dakota; sisters, Carrie (Todd) Cernin of Leshara, Nebraska, and Cholly (Matt) Partridge of Granville, Ohio; granddaughter, Arya Coonfield; mother-in-law, Cheryl Hoffschneider of Ainsworth, Nebraska; brother-in-law, Paul (Audra) Hoffschneider of Lincoln, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Lise (Lyndon) Wieseman of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.
She was preceded in death by father, Rene Molthan, and father-in-law, James Hoffschneider.
The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation will be Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with family receiving friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Tuesday one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Fremont or to the family for a charity yet to be determined.
