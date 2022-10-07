Catherine C. Stoeber, 100, of Fremont, Nebraska, entered into rest Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Kenneth; four brothers; and stepson, Danny Stoeber. She is survived by daughter, Cathy Dee (George) Kurinsky; son, O. Wayne (Phoebe Larmore) Stoeber; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

“A life well lived is a precious gift, of hope and strength and grace. It's filled with moments, sweet and sad, with smiles and sometimes tears. With friendships formed and good times shared, and laughter through the years. A life well lived is a legacy of joy and pride and pleasure, a living, lasting memory our grateful hearts will treasure.”