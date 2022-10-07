 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Catherine C. Stoeber

  • 0

Catherine C. Stoeber

October 6, 2022

Catherine C. Stoeber, 100, of Fremont, Nebraska, entered into rest Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Kenneth; four brothers; and stepson, Danny Stoeber. She is survived by daughter, Cathy Dee (George) Kurinsky; son, O. Wayne (Phoebe Larmore) Stoeber; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Private interment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha.

“A life well lived is a precious gift, of hope and strength and grace. It's filled with moments, sweet and sad, with smiles and sometimes tears. With friendships formed and good times shared, and laughter through the years. A life well lived is a legacy of joy and pride and pleasure, a living, lasting memory our grateful hearts will treasure.”

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Amendments, Measures Affecting Abortion On Ballots In 5 States

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News